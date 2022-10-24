A member of a notorious neo-Nazi group that committed a string of murders, robberies and bomb attacks had her appeal rejected and was sentenced to life in prison by Germany’s high court on Monday.

Beate Zschaepe had appealed her sentence for taking part in the murders of 10 people, mostly from immigrant backgrounds.

Zschaepe is the only surviving member of the neo-Nazi group blamed for the killings, the Associated Press reported.

She was unable to convince the Federal Constitutional Court that her judicial rights had been violated in the case.

Zschaepe was found guilty by a Munich regional court in 2018 of 10 charges of murder for participating in far-right group National Socialist Underground’s murder of eight men of Turkish background, one Greek man and a police officer. The killings took place between 2000 and 2007.

The defendant was also found guilty of being a member in a terrorist organization, being part of two bomb attacks and over a dozen bank robberies, and attempted murder after she set the group’s headquarters on fire to destroy evidence.

Zschaepe denied involvement in the murders. But the court found she participated in planning all of them.

In 2011, her two alleged partners in the crimes, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, killed themselves in a murder-suicide after a failed robbery.