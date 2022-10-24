The IDF decided to suspend an officer and two soldiers who were involved in an incident of violence against a Palestinian Arab.

The incident took place when, during an operation by IDF soldiers last night in the city of Hebron, an argument developed between an Arab man and one of the soldiers, who engaged in violence against the Arab.

An officer and another soldier were present, who apparently did not act to stop the incident.

Following an initial investigation, the battalion commander decided to suspend the three and the military police opened an investigation, the results of which will be turned over to the military prosecutor's office

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said that "this is a serious incident which blatantly deviates from the IDF's values, the spirit of the IDF and the norms expected of IDF soldiers and commanders".

The Chief of Staff instructed to complete the investigation of the incident as soon as possible, and ordered as a first first step the suspension the officer and the two soldiers involved in the incident.