Syrian state TV reported an explosion near the city of Qamishli in the northeast of the country.

No additional details were provided regarding the incident.

Qamishli is largely controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, with the Assad regime maintaining a foothold in the city.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that Israel was behind an attack against local targets in Damascus.

Last Friday, Syrian media reported an air strike later attributed to Israel.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Iranian media reported that the air strike was aimed at Iranian targets, including military depots and trucks.

Another report claimed that one of the targets of the attack was a Syrian anti-aircraft battery south of the capital.

Friday’s air strike came a month after Syria claimed that five soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack on Damascus airport.

In early September, Syria said an air strike on Aleppo International Airport was carried out by Israel. Satellite footage released a day after the strike showed the landing strip at the airport damaged in three different points.

Traffic at the airport returned to normal several days later.