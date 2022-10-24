42-year-old Conservative Party MP and former Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak is slated to take over as the next Prime Minister of Britain after beating out Penny Mourdant, his sole rival in the race.

The race was held after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both resigned from office.

Sunak received a number of endorsements from high-profile party lawmakers, with Mourdant failing to seize much momentum in the race.

Truss announced her resignation last Thursday, sending the mandate for leading the country back to the Conservative Party.

In an address outside of 10 Downing Street Thursday, Truss said she will be stepping down as prime minister, lamenting that she "cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Truss was elected by the Conservative Party as party chairwoman in September, positioning her to replace outgoing premier Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign following a revolt by Conservative lawmakers.

After serving less than two months, however, Truss faced another revolt by Tory MPs, following pushback against her government's mini-budget.

Markets tanked following the rollout of the budget, which included a 45 billion-pound increase to the state deficit, created by planned tax cuts aimed at boosting the economy.