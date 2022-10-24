A white supremacist group hung a banner in support of Kanye West on a Los Angeles overpass on Saturday.

Goyim Defense League – a hate group responsible for multiple instances of antisemitic flyers distributed across the United States – also held a demonstration with Nazi salutes at the 405 Freeway overpass in support of the rapper, who has been widely denounced for recent antisemitic statements.

Members of the extremist group made Nazi salutes as they unfurled the banner that said, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It’s not just words,” tweeted Sam Yebri, a lawyer who lives nearby who is running for the 5th District LA City Council seat. “There is clearly a connection to white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements.”

In response, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released a statement denouncing antisemitism and stating that he was in solidarity with the Jewish community.

“White supremacists capitalizing on Ye’s ongoing antisemitic tantrums is another example of how extremists find a commonality in the hatred of Jews,” Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, told the news outlet. “While the atrocious and bigoted behavior of the GDL [Goyim Defense League] may be protected by the 1st Amendment, this is clearly a targeted harassment campaign against the Jewish people.”

Rez urged city officials and police to “put an end to these antics before someone gets hurt.”