Two days after airstrikes attributed to Israel, Syrian TV is reporting blasts in the skies above the capital city of Damascus.

According to reports, the blasts are the result of another Israeli attack against local targets.

Last Friday, Syrian media reported an air strike later attributed to Israel.

The reports also said that explosions were heard around Damascus.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Iranian media reported that the air strike was aimed at Iranian targets, including military depots and trucks.

Another report claimed that one of the targets of the attack was also a Syrian anti-aircraft battery south of Damascus.

There was no immediate information on damages or injuries.

Friday’s air strike came a month after Syria claimed that five soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack on Damascus airport.

In early September, Syria said an air strike on Aleppo International Airport was carried out by Israel. Satellite footage released a day after the strike showed the landing strip at the airport damaged in three different points.

Traffic at the airport returned to normal several days later.