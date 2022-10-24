Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, on Monday.

At the onset of the call, Minister Reznikov briefed Minister Gantz on the developments of the war in Ukraine.

Minister Gantz expressed his condolences regarding the tragic loss of life, and concern regarding the humanitarian crisis as a result of the war.

Minister Gantz highlighted Israel’s position in standing with the Ukrainian people and the West, and expressed his commitment to supporting Ukraine via the delivery of humanitarian aid and life-saving defense equipment.

The Ministers agreed to conduct professional dialogue in order to assist Ukraine in the development of a civilian early warning system.

Minister Gantz also emphasized the operational limitations faced by the State of Israel. As a result, Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine.

The Ministers concluded by agreeing to continue communicating in the coming weeks regarding additional topics on the agenda.