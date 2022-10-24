Iran has arrested ten suspects it claims worked as agents for Israel’s Mossad, Iranian media reported Monday.

According to a report by Fars, Iranian authorities arrested ten people in the West Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran Monday, accusing them of working with the Mossad.

The suspects were in direct video communication with Mossad officials in Israel, the report claimed.

The report alleged that the suspects arrested Monday had done surveillance work for the Mossad, photographing the homes of Iranian security officials, and setting fires to security officials’ property.

"They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents," Fars reported.