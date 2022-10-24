The Be'er Sheva District Court on Sunday filed an indictment against Sharon Sanker, 45, for the murder of Eliyahu Hazan last month, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Hazan had been praying in the synagogue when he walked out to request a cessation of the disturbances taking place just outside. Following his request that the disturbances cease, Sanker pulled out a knife and stabbed Hazan in the abdomen.

According to the indictment, on the night of the murder - a Saturday night - during the evening prayer, Hazan arrived at the synagogue and noticed Sanker walking along the street nearby and shouting various curses at him. Hazan then approached Sanker, cursed him in return, and asked him to cease his behavior.

At this point, Sanker drew out a sharp object and stabbed Hazan in the abdomen before escaping the scene. Hazan was left at the scene to bleed to death. A mobile ICU arriving quickly at the scene evacuated Hazan to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center, but it was too late and Hazan was declared dead on the way to the hospital.

An indictment against Sanker was filed Sunday, noting that with his actions, Sanker "indifferently" caused Hazan's death. The indictment also said that, "the deceased's death was caused by the fact that he lost a great deal of blood and suffered hypovolemic shock, which was caused by the above stabbing which penetrated and cut his arteria ilica and his lower venae cavae."

Yosefi Asor, a paramedic and the head of Dimona's United Hatzalah chapter, provided first aid at the scene. He recalled, "We performed CPR on a man who was critically injured. According to passersby, he was injured as a result of violence."

Zion Rosilio, a senior United Hatzalah paramedic, added, "Following the initial treatment that we provided him at the scene, he was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in critical and unstable condition - there, unfortunately, his death was declared."