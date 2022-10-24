The Knesset is poised for yet another deadlock, according to a new poll released Monday, as Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked’s Jewish Home party remains far below the minimum threshold.

The poll, conducted by Kantar and published by Kan Reshet Bet Monday morning, found that if new elections were held today, the four parties aligned with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu would win a total of 60 seats, one shy of a majority.

The remaining 60 seats would go to the current coalition government’s member factions, as well as the Hadash-Ta’al list, an Arab faction in the Opposition.

The Likud slid one seat in the poll, fall to 31 seats from 32 in the previous Kantar poll, released on October 11th.

Yesh Atid, the Religious Zionist Party, and National Unity held steady at 24, 13, and 12 seats respectively.

Among the haredi factions, Shas rose one seat to nine, while United Torah Judaism held steady at seven.

Yisrael Beytenu received six seats in the poll, the same as the previous Kantar survey, while Meretz and Labor held steady at five seats each.

The two largest Arab parties, the United Arab List and Hadash-Ta’al, received four seats each, while the Balad faction rose slightly, from 1.4% to 1.8% - far below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The Jewish Home held steady at 1.6%, just ahead of the Economic Party with 1.5%.