Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper (National Unity) believes that the only candidate who can form a government, if none of the blocs achieves a majority, is the head of his party, Minister Benny Gantz.

"I am not naive and it is clear to me that the haredi parties prefer a government of 61 with Netanyahu and Smotrich, but if the right does not achieve a majority of 61, the only person for whom the haredim will be willing to break up the bloc is Benny Gantz," Tropper said at the Besheva and Israel National News-Arutz Sheva economic conference in Jerusalem.

"We will not sit with nor will we build a government that relies on Arab parties, whether they are members of the coalition or support it from outside the coalition," he stressed.

On the possibility of joining a government with Netanyahu, Minister Tropper said, "We reached out to a unity government, we were burned and we understood. We have no faith [in him]. We will not enter into a deal with Netanyahu."