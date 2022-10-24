US President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters.

The United States started rolling out the updated COVID shots in September, designed to take on the circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants and the original version of the virus.

Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine as of last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again in a rebound infection.

First Lady Jill Biden also tested positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Like her husband, she later tested positive for a rebound case of the virus.

President Biden received both the first and second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera, in order to set an example for others to get vaccinated as well.

In September of 2021, he publicly received his COVID-19 booster shot.