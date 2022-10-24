Before I entered medical school, there was one book that every aspiring physician had to read. It was Samuel Shem’s ”House of G-d”, describing his experiences as an intern at Harvard’s Beth Israel Hospital. It became a bestseller and later was made into a movie.

Every physician I know would like to write a book about his or her career’s work. Very few get around to doing it. Each has a unique vision and perspective. Physicians tend to be a very fascinating group as a whole. It started with Hippocrates who proclaimed the fundamental injunction, “First do no harm” and in his oath vowed to prescribe only beneficial treatments, according to his abilities and judgement.” Then moved to Maimonides who, in one of his books on medical conditions, he says, “A Physician does not treat a disease, he rather treats a sick person.” Finally, the Father of Modern Medicine, Dr. William Osler, stated, “The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head.”

Dr. Stephen Soloway embodies all three in his rheumatology practice in Southern New Jersey. He learned from the best. Dr. Ralph Schumacher was his mentor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. I had the honor and privilege of being taught at Penn by Dr. Schumacher as well.

Dr. Stephen Soloway actually accomplished what most physicians only dream about. His book, “Bad Medicine”, should be read by every aspiring physician and rheumatologist. I think it qualifies as the modern-day equivalent of “The House of G-d”. It covers life, morality, politics, and hands on rheumatology. His pearls of wisdom are so broad that I put him in the category of a true Renaissance Man. He is not afraid to say what has to be said. He is not looking to coddle anyone or to curry favor. He tells it like it is. It is hard hitting and very direct. “Political Correctness” in his view is the problem, not the solution. The book is a brilliant and compelling work. It is an easy read. Here are some excerpts that I particularly liked:

“Our society is way too focused on professional sports. They play a role in entertainment, just like Broadway and Hollywood, but it is unbelievable how sixteen (now 17) Sundays go by and fifty thousand people are pumping down the Budweiser, potato chips, Doritos, Pepsi and Twinkles so fast that they don’t even know what country they’re in when the game is over. This is all part of the problem. They’d all be much better off going for a hike or a long bike ride.”

“What makes me the best at what I do is precision. My injections have saved thousands of people from unnecessary trigger finger, carpal tunnel, rotator cuff, spine surgeries and knee replacements.”

“Much has changed for those suffering. Thirty years ago the disability rate for Rheumatoid Arthritis was 35%. Now it is minimal if treated early.”

Some “Solowayisms”:

“If you want it done correct, do it yourself.”

“Eat to live, don’t live to eat.”

“If you are not going forward, you’re going backward.”

Dr. Stephen Soloway is a passionate man. Anyone who had one of the finest baseball card collections in the world including a rookie Mickey Mantle card which just sold for over 12 million dollars and a Honus Wagner card from 1909-1911 which sold for 7.5 million which made it into the Professional Sports Authenticator Hall of Fame is not your ordinary Soul. We are talking very rare. Obviously it is a privilege to know him. He is truly one of a kind. I highly recommend you read his book “Bad Medicine” and be first in line to get his next book, “Medical Politics”. Both will give you a charge and change your life.