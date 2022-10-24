Shas chairman Aryeh Deri spoke on Sunday at the Besheva and Israel National News-Arutz Sheva economic conference in Jerusalem, where he denied reports that there is a disconnect between him and United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni.

"A disconnect needs to be bilateral. Since the elections were announced, I declared that we are in a big campaign within the bloc and I will not waste a single minute on a conflict within the bloc because I am fighting the other bloc. No one fights with me, period," said Deri.

He also commented on the possibility that the right-wing bloc would not achieve a majority of 61 seats required to form a coalition, and the loyalty to Netanyahu in such a situation.

"We have been sitting in the opposition for a year and a half and going from one election campaign to another for three years. We are one bloc led by Netanyahu and together we are going to win and form a government. In every situation, we are together in one bloc with Netanyahu," stressed Deri.

"I have nothing against Benny Gantz. A kind and good man. But Gantz is sitting in a left-wing government that is trying to change the political identity of the State of Israel. Bennett established a government through deception. He promised and swore and pledged not to establish a government with the left and with the Arabs and with Lapid and not to implement a rotation in the post of Prime Minister, and he broke all those promises," he added.