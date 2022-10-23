Interior Minister and Jewish Home chairwoman Ayelet Shaked is facing an imminent decision whether to continue the party's bid for the Knesset or to withdraw from the race.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday evening that after two and a half months in which she did not pass the electoral threshold, the polls that will be released over the next two days and those to be published this Friday will decide the fate of her race.

Some of Shaked's associates in the Jewish Home believe that if she does not pass the electoral threshold, the public will blame her for preventing Netanyahu from achieving the 61 seats required to form a government, especially among the public that would be the hardest hit by the wasted votes. Other associates believe that she should run till the end, because most of her voters will not support anyone else anyway, and she will have the power of several thousand voters should there be a sixth election.

Over the weekend, Shaked attacked her former political partner Naftali Bennett.

"He just said not long ago that he entered the government one person and left a different person, and I entered the government one person and left the same person," Shaked explained the differences of opinion between the two. "So the truth is that, politically, our paths diverged. Bennett, in the situation that was created, this government really influenced him, he does not hide it, he also talks about it with me, with people. He says: 'Today I look... really look at things , I look at priorities differently.'"