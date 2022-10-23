The Israel Defense Force’s Head of the Manpower Directorate, Major General Yaniv Asor, visited Israel’s future new Olim and lone soldiers from North America this weekend.



Major General Asor met with Garin Tzabar, a program operated by Friends of Israel Scouts, that provides a comprehensive support system to young Jewish adults (ages 18-24) who make Aliyah and serve in the IDF as Lone Soldiers. Currently, there are more than 1,000 lone soldiers who graduated the Garin Tzabar program and are serving in the IDF.



These days, Garin Tzabar is holding its winter seminars, preparing the program’s members prior to moving to Israel. Major General Asor’s visit to the Garin Tzabar participants reinforces the future soldiers’ connection to the State of Israel.



Manpower Directorate, Major General Yaniv Asor remarked: “You are an integral part of the Israeli people. A very substantial relationship exists between the Jewish diaspora and Israel. Garin Tzabar is a valuable program, and the IDF will welcome and support you during your journey. No matter what your future role in the army will be, make sure you pave your way to meaningful service."



The majority of future lone soldiers expected this year are from California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Florida. Roughly 55% percent of draftees are women and 45% percent are men. 18% of Tzofim Garin Tzabar female soldiers serve in combat, while the nation’s average stands at 5.5%.



Once they arrive in Israel, they will take part in ulpan Hebrew studies, educational tours in Israel, introduction to the military structure, and the different positions that they can serve in.



Before and throughout their military service, Garin Tzabar participants are adopted by Israeli communities that serve as their home away from home. The 2022 Garinim will be hosted at Kibbutzim such as Gazit, Hatzor-Ashdod, Bet-Zera, Sde-Eliyahu, Urim and Garin Tzabar village in Ra’anana.



Four-fifths of Garin Tzabar participants continue living in Israel for at least the first 5 years after their service in the IDF. 30% of their families are making Aliyah after them, according to the Ministry of Aliyah.