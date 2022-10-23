כך ניטרל השוטר את המחבל שביצע פיגוע בי-ם דוברות המשטרה

A day after a terrorist stabbed a 20-year-old man near Jerusalem's Givat Hamivtar light rail train station on Saturday, the police released body-cam footage of the pursuit and eventual neutralization of the terrorist.

Less than an hour after the attack, while searching for the terrorist, who managed to escape, an officer on patrol identified the suspect near a soccer field in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood. When the terrorist noticed the officer, he did not respond to his calls, lay down on the ground, and attempted to escape. The officer unholstered his weapon and began to pursue the terrorist.

Eventually, the terrorist turned to face the officer while clutching an unidentified object. The officer, who feared for his life and the lives of those around him, opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Doron Turgeman, commander of the Jerusalem District police force, praised the officer who neutralized the suspect, saying that the officer had been in a vehicle when he identified the young suspect. "He called to him to stop, but the suspect began to run away," Turgeman said. "This was a location with a lot of children who were playing, and still the officer acted with professionalism and aimed to make contact."