The commander of the Kiryat Shmona police station, Chief Superintendent Nir Sasson, will be relieved of his post following the recommendation of the officer charged with investigating the murder of Yoel Lahangahel, a young new immigrant, earlier this month. One additional officer will be dismissed and two additional officers will receive reports on their records. The dismissals have received the approval of the northern district commander and the police commissioner and are pending the approval of the Minister of Internal Security, Omer Bar-Lev.

Lahangahel, an 18-year-old yeshiva student and a resident of the northern city of Nof Hagalil, was killed earlier in the month, at a birthday party near the Histadrut Square in Kiryat Shmona. Lahangahel and his family immigrated to Israel from India several months ago. He studied in yeshiva and was planning to enlist as a combat soldier in the IDF.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, after the incident, an investigation into the police station's handling of the incident was opened. The investigation found that the station's protocols were unclear and that officers who arrived at the scene left without properly attending to the incident.

After being presented with the findings, the northern district commander ordered a surprise inspection of the station. The inspection found that the protocols were not clarified and the conduct in the station was still inadequate.

In response to the inspection's findings, the district commander recommended that the station commander and the officer on duty at the time of the incident be relieved of their duties and that the deputy station commander and the investigations officer receive reports on their permanent records.