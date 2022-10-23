Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amir Eshel, will visit Washington D.C. where he will meet several senior political and military officials from the White House, the Department of State, and the Pentagon.

The visit will focus on the senior political-military dialogue between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the American Department of State, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“The strategic dialogue between the countries will focus on global and regional changes and their consequences, the growing Iranian threat, the security challenges shared by Israel and the United States, and on strengthening Israel’s qualitative military edge,” the ministry said.

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense will be accompanied by the Director of the Policy and Pol-Mil Division, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dror Shalom, and additional senior officials in the fields of research and development and defense procurement.

The trip comes ahead of the Cabinet’s ratification of the US-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon.

The Knesset has until Wednesday to review the agreement, though no vote on the deal will be held by the legislature.