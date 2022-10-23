At the Besheva and Israel National News-Arutz Sheva economic conference in Jerusalem on Sunday, MK Yoav Galant (Likud) congratulated Major General Herzi Halevi, calling his appointment to the position of the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF appropriate.

"I am familiar with everyone who was a potential candidate, all of them are talented and they all have the ability to command the IDF or to stand at its helm. I think that Herzi Levi is an excellent officer and I know him from back when he commanded the elite Sayeret Matkal. I think the IDF has received an excellent commander and suggest that we end the political discussions surrounding the appointment of the chief of staff, for the sake of the IDF's strength and to create a consensus," says Galant.

"I think I expressed my opinion during the selection process, but after the appointment, we should give him the time to prepare and know that his success is our success."

When asked about the maritime border agreement with Lebanon, Major General (Res.) Galant answered: "We surrendered to Hezbollah, this was literal extortion. The whole area looks at us and asks what the Israeli side does. This puts out something negative in the Middle East."

There is harsh criticism of the government's conduct regarding the issue. "It's problematic that they didn't bring the agreement to a vote in the Knesset or a public referendum as the law states. I think that this is undemocratic, irresponsible, and cowardly behavior on the part of Lapid and the Government."