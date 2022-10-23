Parashat Bereishit

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon. Written by: Yaakov Karmon

Questions

1. If the Torah is a sefer of mitzvot, why does the Torah start with Creation and not the first mitzvah?

2. How does Rashi's answer that G-d gave the Land to Am Yisrael answer the question?



Answer

Just like the correct location and requirements are needed for the vineyard to grow grapes properly, also the Land of Israel and fulfilling mitzvot are necessary for Am Yisrael.

Question

Why does fruit growing on the trees in Eretz Yisrael indicate the Geula and not something more spiritual?



Answer

1. Am Yisrael is developing. As with an infant, physical development precedes spiritual development.

2. Am Yisrael is learning Torah, therefore God sees to it that the nation’s physical condition is positive.

3. Am Yisrael's progress is evident in the physical condition of Eretz Yisrael.