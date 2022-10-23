Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this morning (Sunday) at the Besheva and Israel National News-Arutz Sheva economic conference at the Vert Hotel in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu blamed Lapid for Israel's economic and security issues.

"Lapid is to blame for the deterioration of personal security and the increase in prices. He told me he didn't understand anything about economics and he proved it. Unfortunately, the citizens of Israel are paying the price. The cost of living has skyrocketed this year, people can't make ends meet and the government doesn't care. It raises prices and taxes because they have no idea how to deal with inflation. Lapid is to blame for the price increase, he did nothing to address the prices.,' Netanyahu said.

Regarding Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home party, Netanyahu said that "you can throw yourvotes away on those who don't pass the electoral threshold, it's a waste. No one has the privilege to stay at home, no one has the privilege not to vote, we have to vote."

Later, Netanyahu stated that "I intend to establish this government as a right-wing government with our natural partners, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and of course with 'Religious Zionism,' all of them, all members, no one is excluded, this is what the State of Israel needs right now."