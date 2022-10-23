The State of Israel’s Declaration of Independence defines the country as a ‘Jewish State’, a nation led by and proud of its Jewish identity, history and tradition.

Today, however, the Jewish identity of Israel is under greater threat than ever, with more voices from the Left and the anti-religious who wish to remove any semblance of a Jewish identity from Israel.

While some want to remove more and more Jewish tradition from the State of Israel, like the attempt to move increasingly away from the Shabbat as a day of rest in our country, the majority of Israelis today want the State of Israel to maintain its Jewish identity.

The number of those who are staunchly secular is shrinking, replaced by an increasingly traditional and religious public, who understand the need for the State of Israel to not be like just any other nation, but to continue proudly being a Jewish State.

The people want Israel as a proudly Jewish State, and so should vote for a party for which this issue is front and center.

There is only one party, the Religious Zionist Party, that proudly waves the flag of Jewish identity above all others, that will continue fighting to ensure Israel’s Jewish identity for all.

Religious Zionism is part of the glue that binds our society together, it is an outlook that brings people together in the spirit of Judaism and Zionism. It expresses immense pride and joy at our national achievements and steps up to provide the next generation of pioneers in each and every field necessary for the sustenance of our country.

For all of these reasons, and many more, the Religious Zionist Party is the only home of all those who care about preserving the Jewish identity of Israel.

The Religious Zionist Party is the only one that places the importance of Israel’s national identity at the forefront.

The Religious Zionist Party is the only one which combines a commitment to People of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the Land of Israel.

The Religious Zionist Party is the only one which balances the needs and requirements of all Israelis from the position of our Jewish tradition.

It is this Jewish tradition which needs a strong representation in the next Knesset.

Only with a vote for the Religious Zionist Party will we be able to defend our land and our beloved Jewish State from those who want to minimize it, and throw parts away until there is little left.

Only a strong Religious Zionist Party will ensure Israel’s Jewish identity.