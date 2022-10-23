The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, was interviewed on Channel 12 News on Saturday night and commented on an incident that took place at the end of the Simchat Torah holiday in Kfar Chabad, when Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu refused to go on stage until Ben Gvir got off it.

"I was offended by Netanyahu. I sat on the fence for him, I went to a move of a political alliance because I want a right-wing government," said Ben Gvir, adding, "It was Netanyahu himself who often told me more than once in our conversations: 'Itamar, there are members of the Knesset in the Likud that I trust you more than I trust them.' But there are people in his circle who want a government with Gantz."

Asked by journalist Amit Segal at what point did one of Netanyahu's advisors come to Ben Gvir in Kfar Chabad and tell him that he intends to join a government with Gantz, he replied, "It happened when they got off the stage, they didn't go on stage and say it out loud. You know this advisor. I wish that no such statement had been made, but I repeat: I want Netanyahu as Prime Minister, I hope he will be Prime Minister, with God's help, but of a full-fledged right-wing government."

In response to a question from journalist Ben Caspit about data on attacks on Arabs in Judea and Samaria, Ben Gvir said, "I condemn any throwing of rocks at an Arab. But for every rock that is thrown at an Arab, there are 1,000 rocks that are thrown at my children and the children of my neighbors."

"In the meantime, we are the ones who are murdered; in the meantime, we are the ones who travel in armored vehicles; in the meantime, I am the one who comes here to the studio with three security guards, because Hamas wants to assassinate me."