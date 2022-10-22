Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) conducted a call with his Greek counterpart, Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

During the call, the ministers discussed the inauguration of the International Flight School in Kalamata, Greece - a project developed by the defense establishments of both countries in cooperation with Israeli industry, Elbit Systems.

Gantz said, "Yesterday I concluded a call with my friend and partner, Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, about the International Flight School in Kalamata, inaugurated today."

"It is a strategic investment and venture that reflects the deep and powerful bond between our countries and defense establishments.

"I thanked the Minister for the confidence expressed in Israel and our industries. I also emphasized my commitment to further deepening the excellent defense and industrial cooperation between our countries, which has a great impact on peace and stability in the East-Med region."