Syrian media reported on Friday evening that the country's anti-aircraft systems had been activated following an air strike which was blamed on Israel.

The reports also said that explosions were heard over the capital, Damascus.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that "the air defense systems were activated against an Israeli attack over the skies of Damascus."

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Iranian media reported that the air strike was aimed at Iranian targets, including military depots and trucks.

Another report claimed that one of the targets of the attack was also a Syrian anti-aircraft battery south of Damascus.

There was no immediate information on damages or injuries.

Friday’s air strike comes a month after Syria claimed that five soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack on the Damascus airport.

In early September, Syria said an air strike on Aleppo International Airport was carried out by Israel. Satellite footage released a day after the strike showed the landing strip at the airport damaged in three different points.

Traffic at the airport returned to normal several days later.

