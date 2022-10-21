Hear: About my shock when I read the treacherous words of the caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, how he panicked to get votes, and how he grovelled to the Arabs to get theirs. How he brought the sleeping Arab-Israeli conflict to the forefront of the UN agenda by supporting a two-state solution during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Why: The ridiculous notion of a two-state solution will never work. President Biden, who talks about "Palestinian entitlement", needs to learn history. You can hear about that in Walter’s interview with the American Ambassador which is available now on Walter’s World.

Another: Appeal to vote tactically with your head, not your heart, in order to get the government we need. We don’t want to waste votes on small parties that get nowhere. Vote for the largest one, Likud, to make sure of a good right-wing majority.

Also: Why Israel’s President Isaac Herzog should not have accepted Biden's invitation to Washington. He is going next week.

The: Foulmouthed Yair Golan, Knesset member for the far-left Meretz Party, is at it again, calling out Netanyahu using unparliamentary language. He also compares some events of antisemitic Europe to events in Israel.

There: Is once more not unexpected news from the UN Commission of Inquiry into human rights, accusing Israel of war crimes and calling to arrest our leaders.

And: More.