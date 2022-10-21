In the settlement of Elon Moreh held a special service today in memory of the biblical Hakhel - the commandment, near the end of Deuteronomy, to gather the people every 7 years and publicly read the Torah to the nation.

The town made the event a festive occasion, including saying, dancing, and the participation of the head of the Samaria regional council Yossi Dagan, his deputy David Ben Zion, the rabbi of the town Mordechai Wallanov, and residents of the Gav Hahar region.

The head of the council, Yossi Dagan, and the rabbi of the Yishuv, Rabbi Mordechai Wallanov, were honored at the Torah reading. The ceremony was produced by the schools and kindergartens in the settlement and organized by the Mosaic Theater, during which there was a play for children on the subject.

The head of the council blessed the residents: "God willing, in another 7 years, we will once again celebrate this commandment in a rebuilt Jerusalem."