In recent days, the internet is overflowing with the latest developments in augmented reality and virtual spaces.

Recently, the Steinsaltz Center, named for the late Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, has recorded a virtual Talmud class in the metaverse.

Participating in the efforts were Jordana Cutler, director of public policy for Israel and the Jewish diaspora at Meta; former Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer; journalist Amit Segal; and Rabbi Meni Even-Israel, Rabbi Steinsaltz's son and the director of the Steinsaltz Center.