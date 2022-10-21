This week we find the very famous story of the creation of Chava (Eve), the creation of the woman. As with all stories in the Torah, there are many, many levels and layers to these stories and they're extremely deep, but we have to also try and understand them on the basic level of the context, the text, and the Hebrew words the Torah uses - and in this case - there are many questions to ask.

Firstly, we have to understand, why does the Torah even tell us this story - why does the Torah bring the story of creating the woman? And how is this connected to the fact that it comes right after G-d places Adam (the first man) in the world and commands him to work and develop the world?

Secondly, G-d is looking for an ezer kenegdo (a helper opposite him) for Adam, but what does this term of ezer kenegdo even mean??

But above all, this story ends with a pasuk (verse) that's totally out of place, and seems to not at all be part of the story of creation - what is this entire pasuk doing here?? So what's this story of the creation of Chava really about?!