David Herskowitz of the Miami Boys' Choir, which has garnered widespread coverage over the group's 2007 music video production of "Yerushalayim," told Arutz-7 about his experience with growing up as a religious youth in Miami, of joining the music group, and of his plans for the future.

Regarding the video's newfound success on social media, David says he first heard it was uploaded to TikTok towards the end of August, and "knew it was getting some action" about two weeks later, when "everyone started texting me videos of it." "This is really exciting," he says.

"99% of the people watching these videos are probably not Jewish," he points out, "so when they see religious Jewish kids performing and giving it their all, it's not what they expect. When they see how exciting Jewish music really is, they really buy into it."

"I've seen pictures of me on people's shower curtains, their pillows, and bedsheets and if that's what you want to wear, go ahead," he relates.

On the topic of his newly-gained status, David says people look at him differently in Israel. "People in Jerusalem definitely recognize me - whether it's walking down Ben Yehuda street or the shuk. In America, there's a little more privacy," points out the newly-famous child star.

David says his experience in the band provided him the confidence he would need later in life. "It allowed me to feel comfortable in front of others without being too nervous," he says.

"The one thing that really stands out to me is that out of the millions of views, there have been...like one or two antisemitic comments. Who would have thought that a song about Jerusalem would go viral and there wouldn't be any [negative feedback?]," asks David.

David urges people to be proud of their Jewish identity. "If you stay true to yourself, and put out stuff that really represents you, and that you put your heart and soul into, people will accept it," points out the newly-found star.