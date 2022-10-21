Seven days in Genesis

On the first day, light and darkness are separated; the separation between good and evil.

On the second day, we distinguish between the "mah" [what] that exists in front of us (the water), and the endless aspirations of there-there-there (sham-mayim, there is water).

On the third day, the boundaries of the water flow are created and solid ground is defined where it is possible to "larutz" [run] (ie, eretz, land).

On the fourth day, signs and signals are sought: the "greater light" that will warm us during the day (chama, sun), and the "lesser light" that will slightly whiten (levana, moon) the moments of darkness.

On the fifth day, we get to know the animal-like vitality that runs around in our souls.

On the sixth day, this vitality is subjected to the human consciousness that is realized as emanating from the earth (Adam, man).

On the seventh day, we remember and return to the source (Sha-bat) from which it all began – "a remembrance of the Creation".

Everyone creates their own world every single day, and must always remember that "in the beginning God created" – there is a direction in which we are going.

The bad will pass.

The good will prevail.

With God's help.