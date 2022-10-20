The US Justice Department said on Wednesday that it had charged a dozen suspects and two companies for illegally sending military technology to Russia.

Some of the equipment was found on battlefields in Ukraine, the statement said.

A “nuclear proliferation technology” was also intercepted before it reached Russia, the DOJ announced.

The suspects included five Russian nationals; two oil brokers for Venezuela; two defendants arrested on October 17 in Germany and Italy at the request of the United States; and three individuals arrested in Latvia on October 18.

The two companies located in Europe were charged with a violation of US export laws for attempted to smuggle a dual-use, export-controlled item described as “a high-precision computer-controlled grinding machine” to Russia.

The item, known as a “jig grinder,” is export-controlled due to its use in nuclear and defense applications.

“As alleged, the defendants obtained military technology from U.S. companies, smuggled millions of barrels of oil, and laundered tens of millions of dollars for Russian industrialists, sanctioned entities, and the world’s largest energy conglomerate,” the DOJ said.

“These charges reveal two separate global schemes to violate US export and sanctions laws, including by shipping sensitive military technologies from US manufacturers – including types found in seized Russian weapons platforms in Ukraine – and attempting to reexport a machine system with potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs to Russia,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“Our investigators and prosecutors will be relentless in their efforts to identify, locate, and bring to justice those whose illegal acts undermine the rule of law and enable the Russian regime to continue its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: “This week’s indictments and arrests highlight the FBI’s work countering Russia’s flagrant evasion of US sanctions and violation of export regulations. The FBI, along with our US and international partners, will continue to aggressively disrupt the procurement of oil, laundered money, and unlawfully obtained military technology from US companies to support Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.”