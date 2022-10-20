Prime Minister Yair Lapid Speaks with Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke over the phone with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Thursday evening.

Kuleba updated Lapid on the situation regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During their conversation, Lapid emphasized that Israel stands with the Ukrainian people.

The Israeli premier also expressed his deep concern about the military ties between Iran and Russia, following revelations regarding Moscow's use of Iranian drones, backed by Iranian trainers, in its war against Ukraine.