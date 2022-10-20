Likud candidate Dan Illouz made a decision 13 years ago when he left Canada for Israel that he would find a way to contribute to the State of Israel.

Illouz, who is known for being the director of the Israel office of the ZOA and also as a member of the council of the city of Jerusalem, realized politics was the best way to make a difference.

“I moved to Israel 13 years ago out of Zionism. When I moved to Israel I made a decision, I will dedicate my life to the State of Israel. Since then I’ve been looking for the best way to do it,” he tells Israel National News.

He was elected in the primaries to the Likud list in a “very realistic spot” – number 33.

“I hope I’ll be able to use the tools that I’ll have in the Knesset in order to push a Zionist agenda, a right wing agenda, for the good of the State of Israel,” Illouz explains.

About campaigning around Israel he remarks: “We’re all around the country, there’s a lot of love for the Likud. There’s also a lot of people that feel that after the last year where there’s been a government that was mostly based on the left, even though the prime minister was from the right, that they want change. They don’t want something like that anymore. They don’t want a government that’s dependant on pro-terrorist parties like the Ra’am party.”

He adds: “We feel the need for change. I feel that on the [campaign trail.]”

When asked how he can convince voters that the country will not be going back to elections after a few months or a year, he replies:

“There’s one thing that can change these results, if right wing people go out to vote. Because they didn’t go out to vote in huge numbers in the last few elections… all the polls that you see assume the same percentage of voters. If the right wing people after they’ve seen what one year with a left wing government can do, if they come out and vote in order to ensure that Netanyahu will become prime minister again… they will win these elections and that’s what we’re focused on, making sure that every single right wing voter comes out and votes.”

Asked what he brings to the discourse of the Knesset as an immigrant, he comments that he can bring his background as a bilingual Canadian who is familiar with French and English culture.

“It starts with a political culture that I can bring to the table but it’s not only that,” he says. “It’s the international vision that someone can bring to the table, understanding European culture, North American culture, for good and for bad. And understanding also how to speak to these different cultures when needed. These are important things to bring to the political arena in Israel. And I think immigrants should get more involved in politics because we have a lot of immigrants in Israel and that’s a very rich perspective that we can bring to the table.”