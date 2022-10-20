A top Iranian general warned Saudi Arabia Thursday against ‘relying’ on Israel, claiming that the Jewish state “is collapsing” and will lead to disaster for the Saudi royal family.

Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was quoted by the country’s semi-official Tasnim outlet as warning the Al-Saud dynasty of Saudi Arabia against developing Riyadh’s relationship with Jerusalem.

This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider. You are relying on an Israel which is collapsing, and this will be the end of your era," Salami said during an address at the Qom Islamic Seminary Thursday.

Salami also demanded that the US and UK end their sanctions against Tehran, and threatened reprisals for any possible attack.

“Whatever move you make against the Iranian nation, you will receive blows several times harder.”

The general condemned the ongoing protests, launched in the wake of the death of a woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by modesty police last month, blaming the demonstrations on Iran’s foes overseas.

His comments echoed claims by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, earlier this month that the ongoing demonstrations are part of an “enemy plot.”