A neo-Nazi burned down a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in northern Germany on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The shelter was home to 14 Ukrainian refugees. None of them were hurt in the fire which destroyed the building.

The shelter was in a former hotel in the town of Gross Stromkendorf, located in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state.

Local police released a statement saying that an investigation had been opened to be run by the chief of the state protection unit, according to TRT World.

Earlier in the week, a swastika was spray painted on the front of the building leading to a police visit.

"From my many years of experience as a firefighter, I currently assume that the fire was set intentionally,” local official Tino Schomann told the media.

The fire was severe enough that firefighters were unable to save the building.

The Ukrainian refugees have been moved to other shelters.