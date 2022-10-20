A man from Pennsylvania was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly mailing a letter with death threats containing an unknown white powder to President Joe Biden and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, was indicted on multiple charges including threatening the president of the United States and interstate communications with a threat, the Justice Department said.

The letter was received by the Rayburn House Office Building, one of the three House of Representatives office buildings, on October 11, which led to a shelter-in-place order for the building, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I'm going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering,” the note read. “There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death. … You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US.”

The letter also referenced anthrax. It contained a white powder that has yet to be identified, the court filing said.

Capitol police have determined that the powder is not dangerous.

Vargo faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine.