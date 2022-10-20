In response to a string of rock and Molotov cocktail attacks on Route 55 near the towns of Karnei Shomron and Alfei Menashe in Samaria, residents of the area protested at the entrance to U'zun, the Arab village which is responsible for a large number of the attacks.

Due to the protest, the IDF closed the entrance to the village.

Protesters reported that police officers arrived at the scene, threatened protesters to get them to leave, and began distributing tickets in an attempt to halt the protest. In the meantime Arabs threw rocks and shot iron ball bearings with a slingshot at protesters.

Documentation from the incident shows one of the protesters getting hit in the arm by a ball bearing while talking to an officer who was writing him a ticket for an unknown reason. The protester can be heard screaming in pain and asking the officer to chase the shooter. The officer answered indifferently, saying, "You're welcome to file a report with the police."

In addition to the protests in Karnei Shomron, protesters also gathered near Beit El, Kfar Etzion, Huwara, Shilo, and Har Homa.