The National Unity Party has recently passed a message to members of Yesh Atid stating that the attacks on the party are unacceptable.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, the message stated: "If you don't stop attacking us, we will attack in retaliation. Stop attacking your side."

According to National Unity sources, the party's message comes after Yesh Atid members hinted in press briefings and interviews that National Unity's Benny Gantz, who currently serves as Defense Minister, would be willing to sit with opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu. This is in spite of the fact that Gantz and his party's members have repeatedly ruled out a chance of sitting with the former prime minister.

The different parties that make up the bloc feel that Prime Minister Yair Lapid is interested primarily in enlarging his party, even at the expense of allied parties.

National Unity has recently been attempting to clarify the differences between itself and Yesh Atid, emphasizing Gantz's and party member Gadi Eizencot's military backgrounds and the difference regarding the inclusion of the Arab Hadash-Ta'al list in a government. While Lapid is refraining from disqualifying the formation of a government that would rely on outside support from the Arab party, Gantz has stated that he will not form or join such a government.

The Labor party is also not keeping mum regarding Lapid, who is currently at odds with party chair Merav Michaeli, Israel's Transportation Minister. At a conference on Wednesday, Labor MK Ram Shefa stated: "Lapid and Michaeli need to learn to talk to each other. There are personal matters between them which I don't wish to discuss."