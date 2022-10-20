Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected allegations that former US President Donald Trump is antisemitic, days after he criticized US Jews and asserted that they do not appreciate what he has done for Israel, Haaretz reported.

In an interview promoting his new book on MSNBC, Netanyahu said of Trump, “He has a Jewish son-in-law and his daughter converted to Judaism. His children and grandchildren are raised as Jews. So I don't think so.”

Netanyahu said he thought Trump’s comments were a matter of him feeling not appreciated for his unprecedented support for Israel.

"I think it reflects his frustration, which happens to many politicians when they feel they don't get all the credit they deserve for the things they did. By the way, I have to tell you, I'm not an exception. All of us belong to that," he said.

Netanyahu also noted “a certain myopia here on the assessment of American Jews” in Trump’s comments.

“American Jews, by and large, and a great majority support Israel warmly, and some – especially in the radical, progressive wing – do not. But the great majority in the Democratic Party do,” he said.

Trump, in a post in his Truth Social app, wrote on Sunday, “No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” added Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later responded to Trump and said, "Donald Trump’s comments were antisemitic and insulting, both to Jews and our Israeli allies. We need to root out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. We need to call this out."

"For years, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures," she added. "With respect to Israel, our relationship is iron-clad, and it's rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn't understand that either."