An attempted terrorist attack took place overnight Wednesday near the Jalameh crossing, after several suspects who participated in disturbances in the area approached the crossing with an explosive device in their hands and threw it at IDF soldiers, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The soldiers who were at the scene carried out a procedure to arrest a suspicious person that included firing in the air in order to keep the suspects away.

In response, the terrorists threw the explosive device and one of them fired at the crossing. They then fled the scene.

There were no injuries among the security forces.