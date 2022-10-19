The Israeli elections are underway - around the globe: 4,500 eligible voters will be invited to vote, starting Wednesday night and until Friday morning, in 103 diplomatic missions all around the world.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Central Elections Committee, the elections in Israel's embassies abroad will begin starting at 12:01 a.m. at the Israeli Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, and will end on Friday, at 6:00 in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

103 polling stations will be opened in 101 embassies abroad (since the previous elections, new embassies were added in Manama, Bahrain, and Tegucigalpa, Honduras).

At the Consulate General in New York, three polling stations will be opened for 750 eligible voters, and it is the representation where the number of eligible voters is the highest. On the other hand, the embassy in Yaounde, Cameroon, has three voters, and it is the representation where the number of voters is the lowest.

On the night of the elections, a control center will be established in the Central Elections Committee for the purpose of providing answers and monitoring the opening and closing times of the polling stations in Israel's missions abroad.

Upon the conclusion of the voting abroad, any unusual events will be reported to the CEO of the Central Elections Committee, attorney Orly Ades. In addition, the voter turnout in the various missions will be calculated.

Upon the arrival of the ballot boxes in Israel, they will be concentrated in the diplomatic post office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from there they will be transferred under the security of the Central Election Committee's security officer to the security room of the Central Elections Committee in the Knesset.

The counting of the votes of voters from abroad will take place after election day in Israel, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, starting at 10:00 p.m.