Antisemitic propaganda flyers promoting a neo-Nazi group were distributed in mailboxes in a Jewish neighborhood in Bondi, Australia.

The flyers were reported to the New South Wales Jewish Border of Deputies, according to the Australian Jewish News.

The woman who reported them said that her husband took the flyers to Bondi Beach Police Station.

“This is of course a very Jewish neighbourhood with synagogues nearby,” she told the news outlet.

She said the act was “intended as intimidation.”

The flyers, which encouraged people to join the hate group, included a QR code that was a link to the website for the National Socialist Network, the largest far-right extremist group in Australia.

“We have great things planned to secure our future in this land. In the meantime we cannot achieve any of our goals without you,” said the recruitment flyers, which advertised the European Australia Movement.

“Get yourself involved and join your local network. Be prepared to train, get outdoors and sacrifice some of your personal time for a higher purpose. Blood and honour,” the flyers also said.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich urged the police and state government to take action.

“The bottom line is that we can’t rest easy while these homegrown domestic terrorists-in-waiting, ticking time bombs, are on a recruitment drive of young white men and women to their Aryan cause,” Abramovich told News.com.au.

“There is a direct link between radicalisation and lethal attacks, and at any point, this ugly rhetoric can cross the line into real-world killing because one of their young members, who is absorbing this poison, may come to believe that any action is justified to save the white race from their ‘enemies,’” he said.