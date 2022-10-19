Reserve Major Gershon HaCohen says in an interview in the Israel National News-Arutz Sheva studio on the way to Homesh that it is a strategic and critical settlement from a security point of view

"It is impossible to protect the coastal plain without controlling Homesh. The terrorism we are seeing these days is due to the thinning of settlements in northern Samaria. This should be the perception of the Israeli public, and this was the perception of Rabin as well," said HaCohen.

According to him, "Homesh is part of the struggle for Area C. The army is here because of the settlement and the Withdrawal Law can be canceled for Homesh. Homesh should be re-settled and it can be a town similar to Ma'ale Adumim."

Today, Channel 7 is conducting special broadcasts concerning the issue of the renewal of the settlements in Northern Samaria and Homesh, and regarding the demand to promote the repeal of the Withdrawal Law. As part of the broadcasting day, a special studio was set up on the way to Homesh, and interviews and broadcasts will be held there throughout the day.