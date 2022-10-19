Following yesterday's report of a bungled Mossad operation in Malaysia, Kan News has revealed that the military arm of Hamas has been operating in the field of cyber, research, and development in the Muslim state for close to a decade.

According to the report, undercover agents are working alongside senior members of the organization as university lecturers in an effort to recruit promising students for roles as cyber terrorists.

The report states that the Hamas terrorist organization has also established a base for its activities in other East Asian countries such as the Philippines.