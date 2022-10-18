On the first good day of the Festival of Tabernacles (Sukkot) and on the Sabbath of Chol Hamoed, we read in the Haftarah (in two versions – from the prophets Zechariah and Ezekiel, respectively) about a war that will be in the end of days, in which a king named "Gog" who reigns over a nation called "Magog" will fight for "Jerusalem".

In each and every generation there were those who tried to equate this to the war in their time. Many of the expressions in Western culture that describe the "end of the world" are taken from these prophecies: For example, one of the locations mentioned in the prophecy - the "Valley of the Megidon" - served as the inspiration for the word Armageddon in the New Testament, and recently President Biden expressed his concern that the Russia-Ukraine War would deteriorate into "Armageddon".

Maimonides (Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon, Rambam) summarized the attempts to equate the prophecies of Gog and Magog with specific current events: "One should never deal with these [legendary] and similar topics, nor consider them essential, since they do not lead to love or reverence [for God], nor should one reckon the end of days" (Kings and Wars 12:2).

The principle to be learned from these vague prophecies is that the processes of redemption of the world and of each and every one of us are accompanied by tremendous challenges at the end of which "Jerusalem" wins. The holiday in which we sit in a temporary sukkah and are freed from the grip of materialism is an even better time to internalize that the spirit of Jerusalem triumphs over the materialism of the non-Jews; in the words of the prophecy: "It shall be that all who remain from all the nations that came against Jerusalem will go up each and every year to prostate themselves before the King, the Lord of hosts, and to celebrate the Festival of Sukkot."

By the way, I'm betting that neither the Russia-Ukraine war; nor the wave of riots in East Jerusalem; a fifth election, or even the traffic jams on Israel's roads - are Armageddon. Why? Because "the Lord is good to all and His mercy extends to all of His creations" – and the destruction of the world is not good for His plans.