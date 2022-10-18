Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he supports the government's decision not to send weapons to Ukraine during the first months of the Russian invasion.

In an interview with the American MSNBC network, Netanyahu praised the Lapid government's handling of the refugees from Ukraine and also supported the decision not to transfer arms and ammunition to the Ukrainians.

"History shows that in the past Israeli military weaponry who was trandsferred to another country ended up in Iranian hands," Netanyahu explained.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to hold a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who has already hinted that he will request the assistance of advanced Israeli-made air defense systems in the conversation.

Kuleba's office today submitted an official request to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to approve a full severance of diplomatic relations with Iran.

This follows the report in the news agency Reuters according to which Iran promised missiles and suicide drones to Russia, in which Iranian officials confirmed that the deal was already concluded a week ago.