While negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal continue, the Biden Administration does not expect a new deal will be reached "anytime soon," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

“We don’t see a deal coming together anytime soon,” Jean-Pierre said, She added that "the door for diplomacy will always remain open.”

For over a year Washington and Tehran have been communicating terms of a potential nuclear deal through the European Union as an intermediary. But details around negotiations have not been publicly released.

Israel has opposed a return to the 2015 agreement on the grounds that the deal would not provide a strong enough inspection mechanism to ensure Iran's compliance, many restrictions on Iran's nuclear program would expire in the coming years, the deal would not address Iran's other malignant activity in the region, and it would provide the Iranian regime with hundreds of billions of dollars, much of which would be used to spread terrorism around the globe.

On Sunday, Jean Pierre accused former US President Donald Trump of making antisemitic statements about American Jews.

"Donald Trumps comments were antisemitic and insulting, both to Jews and our Israeli allies", she said, "We need to root out antisemitism everywhere. It rears its ugly head. We need to call this out."

"For years, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures," she added. "With respect to Israel, our relationship is iron-clad, and it's rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn't understand that either."

Jean-Pierre was responding to a post Trump made on his Truth Social app in which he argued that American Jews do not appreciate what he has done for Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” added Trump.