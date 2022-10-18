ZAKA forces at the scene of the Meron tragedy

Prime Minister Yair Lapid Receives Interim Report of State Commission of Inquiry into the Mt. Meron Disaster

The Chairperson of the State Commission of Inquiry into the Mt. Meron Disaster, retired Judge Devorah Berliner, Tuesday afternoon, submitted to Prime Minister Yair Lapid the Commission's interim recommendations in order to prepare for future Lag B'Omer celebrations at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mt. Meron.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked Judge Berliner and the members of the Commission for presenting their conclusions. The Prime Minister directed that a designated team be established on the matter; to this end, a discussion will be held forthwith.

The Government of Israel will study the recommendations and act to implement them promptly in order to prevent the recurrence of such a disaster in the State of Israel.